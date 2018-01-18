Coil Tubing Operator

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Mauritania,Africa
Posted on 
Thursday, January 18, 2018 - 7:01am

About the Role:

This role will be for a coil tubing operator offshore in Western Africa.

The requirements for the role are as follows:

- Experience with the 95k unit

- Valid IWCF at level 4 (or IADC at Supervisory)

- Valid BOSIET certificate to work offshore

- Medical certificate

- able to work on a 4/4 rotation offshore

- Good written and spoken English

- 5 year's experience with coil tubing operation

- Previous experience with known service companies

Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Drilling Jobs
Sub_Category 
Coiled Tubing Jobs
Salary 
$25 to $100 Per hour
Job ID 
630758