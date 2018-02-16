Company Orion Group

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of CMMS Data Analyst , based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Preparation of all database(s) required to ensure data integrity and validation

Ensure data gathered during project complies with the agreed value lists

Develop final deliverable load files and ensure quality and integrity complies with client specification

Ensure that all key milestone deliverables meet the data specification required throughout the project and identify any potential obstacles

Preparation of adhoc reports

Assist with creation of Master Equipment List (MEL) from P&IDs, PFDs and single line drawings

Assist with structuring the MEL into maintainable packages

Assist with classification of all equipment items contained within the MEL

Assist with CMMS build and data collation. Data entry and manipulation (P&IDs, datasheets, master equipment lists, Functional and Equipment Criticality Analysis, Risk Based Spares Analysis, operational manuals, etc)

Assist with construction of planned maintenance system

Assist with spare parts data collation and conversion of hardcopy/electronic SPIL forms into Excel format which will provide an effective means of gathering missing data from the vendors and will be used for automatic population of spares database prior to analysis

Comply with proper document control procedures

Provide general support in data manipulation to the Project Manager

Work within the requirements of the Integrated Management System

Qualifications / Experience

Ability to build all technical data required to complete an asset register, maintenance strategy, maintenance programme and operations reporting for any CMMS

Understanding of maintenance management systems

Understanding of how data gathered relates to the final data required for all client deliverables as to build matrices to produce final data deliverables

Expert standard for all Microsoft product software i.e. Access, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Project.

Good working knowledge of SQL and relational database theory

Ideally - Certified Application Associate - SAP Maintenance & Repair

Comprehensive understanding of all workflow methodologies required to complete all tasks associated with the project

Understanding of how the final deliverable will be presented to ensure that all client business process needs are met

General understanding of oil and gas industry

Permanent position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 918295

