Claims Consultant Kuwait

Company Progressive GE

Location Kuwait,Middle East

About the Role:

A Engineering client that is acting as a Main Consultant on a construction project is looking for a Claims Consultant for a 12 month contract in Kuwait.

They are expecting a claim from the Main Contractor, so they are looking for a claims profession who is very strong in preparing and defending claims, related to Construction projects to lead this commercial role. The ideal candidate have:

* European and Middle East experience* Ideally chartered but not essential* Expert in preparing and defending claims* Main Contractor background on Building construction projects

The role will be 6 days per week but there is a strong chance it might only require 5 days per week as the months go on.

The client is looking to pay around 14,000 - 16,000 USD per month as an all inclusive + medical, VISA, usual end of service benefit, 30 day annual leave.



The job is ideally looking to start early June 2018, so please get in touch if interested.

Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Construction Jobs

Sub_Category Civil Construction Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

