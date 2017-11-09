Cladding Operator - Shawnee, OK

Company Progressive GE

Location Shawnee

About the Role:

WE are recruiting for Cladding operators (clad welders) to work in Shawnee, Oklahoma!!!

Progressive Global Energy are currently recruiting for cladding operators (clad welders) to work for a world renowned oilfeild service company. This is an opportunity to work in an environment where you can build a successful career. This position offers career advancement as well as developing new skills.

Role Summary:

Responsible for operating, and maintaining computer numeric controlled welding equipment (Clad Welder). Peform basic upkeep and may be required to make corrections to programs, and macros. Works under general supervision, but expected to work autonomously or with a team when required.

Essential Responsibilities:

In the role of CLAD Operator I you will:

Interpret blueprints, specifications, diagrams or schematics to determine appropriate welding process

Inspect completed welds to determine structural soundness

Be responsible for operating, and maintaining computer numeric controlled welding equipment. Must have the ability to work in a team environment. Must have strong communication, and organizational skills. Demonstrated ability to join, fabricate, and repair metal and other weldable material by applying appropriate welding techniques, using established weld procedures. Must be skilled and knowledgeable to select appropriate settings and make adjustments as necessary. Inspect completed welds to determine structural soundness. Have and apply knowledge of standard concepts, practices, and procedures within a particular field. Relies on instructions and pre-established guidelines to perform the functions of the job. Works under immediate supervision.

Qualifications/Requirements:

High School Diploma / GED from an accredited school or institution

Minimum 1 year of experience in Clad Welding Eligibility Requirements:

Complete an apprenticeship and/or formal training in area of specialty

Work 1st shift

Work overtime, weekends and holidays, as required

Constant pushing, pulling, lifting, stretching, bending and other physical activities

Be in the shop environment a minimum of 8 hours per day, primarily standing and sitting, as required

To lift objects weighing up to 50 lbs.

To be subjected to extreme heat for extended periods of time

Desired Characteristics:

Minimum 1 year experience in the operation, programming and maintaining one or more types of computer numeric controlled welding equipment

Minimum 1 year of experience in the Oil and Gas industry

Has knowledge of standard concepts, practices, and procedures within a particular field

