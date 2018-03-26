Civil/Structural Designer - Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company Leap29

Location Rotterdam-Albrandswaard

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Civil / Structural Engineering Jobs

Salary €0 to €0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 638389

My client is a global leader in the Oil & Gas sector providing engineering services including, basic & detailed design engineering, cost estimating, project management, procurement, software and system maintenance, construction and commissioning, operation support, process studies and cost control. Due to expansion my client is looking for civil & structural designer to work in the Rotterdam office on a 9 month renewable contract:The Civil & Structural must required to:Job description:• Work on detailed structural drawings and/or layout drawings• Design and calculate structures/systems• Make material and/or component choices and prepare estimates• Supervise draughtsmen and liaise with clients and third parties• Check and monitor quality of drawings and design• Report to the project manager• Implement TRAs for Health, Safety and Environment relevant to the jobJob requirements:• BSc degree (HBO)• 7+ years working experience• Have the necessary knowledge of regulations and standards• Experience in 3D Modelling, Smart Plant and AutoPlant.• Must have experience in Tekla & Autocad• Experience of Oil & Gas Topside Structures• Command of Dutch and English both written and spoken