Civil & Structural Lead Engineer

About the Role:
The Role:
This role responds to the Engineering Manager and provides technical leadership and day to day direction to the civil & structural function. The person carrying out the role will have a significant personal contract utilization target, but will also have responsibility for ensuring the technical standard of the work from the other members of the civil & structural function.
They will contract manage single function pieces of work and will carry out certain line management activities directly whilst assisting the Engineering Manager with others.
Line Management
· Lead a team of civil & structural engineers and designers.
· Carry out performance appraisals for direct reports.
· Identify the training and development requirements of staff in Civil & Structural Function and agree with Engineering Manager how these objectives are achieved.
· Where necessary assist the Engineering Manager with the performance management of staff.
· Assist Engineering Manager to manage any sickness / absence / attendance issues in the civil & structural function.
Functional
· Identify functional delivery problems at an early stage and proactively intervene to remedy.
· Regularly review functional technical scope on contracts.
· Ensure acceptable levels of productivity on contract delivery.
· Maintain contact with client functional leads to monitor levels of satisfaction.
SHE
· Ensure the safe working of the Civil & Structural Function.
· Ensure that all required risk assessments are created and maintained.
Quality
· Ensure the Civil & Structural Function complies with company Quality Management
System.
· Develop and maintain Civil & Structural Function standards.
· Undertake quality audits in the Civil & Structural Function to ensure compliance.
· Ensure that deliverables on contracts are to the appropriate quality standard.
Communications
· Report upwards to Engineering Manager on any issues arising in areas such as safety, integrity, operational issues, financial performance, utilisation, personal performance and conduct.
Resource Management
· Assist the Engineering Manager with recruitment and retention to meet the needs of contract resourcing and succession plans.
· Manage utilisation in order to achieve Civil & Structural Function's and personal targets.
· Assist the Engineering Manager to ensure that contracts are manned with appropriate technical capability.
· Assist the Engineering Manager with ensuring that the Civil & Structural Function works in an integrated and efficient way across all client locations.
Contract Management
· Carry out Contract Management for jobs within the Civil & Structural Function, including all aspects of invoicing and controlling costs.
· Provide monthly forecasts of the financial revenue and workload to the Engineering Manager.
· Ensure that the work of the Civil & Structural Function on contracts is delivered on time and within budget.
· Submit design changes to clients in a timely manner.
· Ensure that all contract documentation is identified, circulated, revised, stored and archived in line with contract requirements.
Proposals
· Prepare Civil & Structural Function Proposals of a high quality, presenting clients with a compelling reason for placing an order
· Prepare estimates that are complete and sufficiently accurate and with provision of contingencies, where required.
· Assist the Engineering Manager in the development and maintenance of prequalification data for the Civil & Structural Function.
Business Development
· Promote and keep abreast of product developments in the Civil & Structural Function.
· Maintain a high profile within the functional community.
The Company:
Our client is an Engineering Services company, who are an international technical consultancy, providing a range of services including licence to operate, asset management, manufacturing improvement and capital investment to customers in the chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and consumer industries worldwide.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Essential
(Knowledge, skills and experience which are absolutely essential for the new hire to have).
· Civil & Structural function specialist, must have a deep understanding and broad experience in civil & structural discipline.
· Thorough knowledge of design specs and standards used in the Chemical, Petrochemical, Oil & gas Industries· Engineering Education to Graduate Level
· Minimum of ten years of experience in a similar role.
· Good grasp of each stage of the project process in the process industries.
· Good communication skills
· Driving License
Desirable
(Knowledge, skills and experience which would be advantageous for the new hire to have).
· Member of relevant Engineering Institution
· Good commercial awareness.