Progressive Global Energy has an urgent need for a Civil Structural Designer to join one of the LARGEST names in the Oil and Gas industry in Houston, TX for a 6 month contract with the high potential to extend/convert to a full-time opportunity! I am looking for a Civil Structural Designer with the following:

* 8+ years experience in Civil/Structural Design* Midstream/Downstream project experience is highly desired* 8+ years design experience utilizing CADWorx

Here's what you'll get in return:

* Stable contract with a reputable Oil and Gas company* COMPETITIVE hourly rate with benefits and a 401k* Excellent working schedule

