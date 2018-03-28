Civil Structural Designer

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy has an urgent need for a Civil Structural Designer to join one of the LARGEST names in the Oil and Gas industry in Houston, TX for a 6 month contract with the high potential to extend/convert to a full-time opportunity! I am looking for a Civil Structural Designer with the following:



* 8+ years experience in Civil/Structural Design
* Midstream/Downstream project experience is highly desired
* 8+ years design experience utilizing CADWorx

Here's what you'll get in return:



* Stable contract with a reputable Oil and Gas company
* COMPETITIVE hourly rate with benefits and a 401k
* Excellent working schedule

If you, or someone you know, will be a good fit for this position, please respond with your most updated resume or call Bianca Rennie for more information!

