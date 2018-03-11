About the Role:
Progressive is looking for an experienced Civil Site Manager to join a large scale EPC Contractor in the GCC.
In this role, you will take responsibility for establishing effective site management on the construction of a (132/11 kv) Power Sub Stations, including:
- Oversee operations on a day to day basis
- Ensure work is done safely, on time, within budget and to the right quality standards
- Analysing trends, challenges and prospects in key markets
- Establishing consistent change control processes
- Calculating and managing appropriate risk and opportunity allowances
Requirements:
- Bachelor degree in Civil Engineering
- Must be DEWA approved
- Must have site experience
- 10+ total industry experience
- Majority of experience in EPC, hands on approach and active on site
- Excellent leadership skills, independent, hands on, results orientated
If interested please reply with your most recent CV
Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.