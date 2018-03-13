Civil Engineer

Company Fircroft

Location Raleigh

About the Role:

The Role:

You'll work as part of our Power Grids team, which serves utility, industrial, and commercial customers with products and series to help distribute electricity efficiently and reliably, maintain power quality, and control and mange electrical networks.

This position is located in Raleigh NC and is in the office of the North American HUB for client, responsible for all HVDC projects in North America. The Engineer is responsible to assist in each aspect of the civil/construction work during the business development, proposal, design/engineering and construction stages of converter station projects with strict adherence to the project scope and contract.



As client works to respond to bids on proposed projects the Engineer will consult with the client team - Business Development, Engineering, Project Management, Field Management and others. Primary responsibilities include (but are not limited to):

* Understand and analyze the scope of the project

* Consult on where the station could be built and oriented

* Station layout options

* Preparation of indicative cost estimates and budgets

* Estimate civil & structural quantities with emphasis on project cost effectiveness

* Foundation calculations and design

* Anchor bolt plan and details

* Steel structure calculations and design

* Building calculations and design

* Material and Construction specifications

* Signing and sealing of design packages

* Assist in the preparation of the project plan including schedule and resource management

* Prepare Request for Proposal (RFP) documents and respond to technical questions,

* Define a division of responsibilities,

* Support client meetings and site visits.



Civil evaluation of proposed converter station sites or upgrades to existing converter stations require an understanding: of soils and geotechnical engineering, hydrology, stormwater design, grading and drainage requirements and environmental permitting including working with wetlands and other environmental or culturally sensitive areas.



Converter station civil design typically includes grading and drainage, erosion control, access roads, deep and shallow foundations, cable trench, duct banks/conduit, steel supports for converter station AC and DC yard equipment, converter buildings and others as needed project.



Cross functional responsibilities include:

* Support station layout and civil design requirements from the client and other members of the engineering team to the civil designers.

* Report and document design progress.

* Qualify and select engineering firm and civil construction contractor

* Review and evaluate proposals

* Monitor and coordinate civil engineering work to maintain the project scope, schedule and budget.

* Provide and review design deliverables (drawings, bills of material, reports, calculations, specifications, etc.) for completeness, accuracy, value, optimization and constructability;

* Introduce and promote cost saving ideas and value-added solutions

* Initiate and lead design reviews to get final approval and issued for construction drawings.

* Coordinate with Field Management to ensure that construction maintains scope, schedule and budget.

* Assess, document and lessons learned

* Adhere to client quality/HSE processes and document control processes



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Requirements

* Bachelors Degree

* Minimum 5 - 8 years of civil design experience, project management and construction management in electrical power systems.

* Required professional licensing: Professional Engineer not required but preferred



Preferred

* Knowledge of applicable local codes and standards

* Basic knowledge of applicable design and construction standards in power systems and transmission systems

* Experience from HVDC or other grid projects (Substations, etc.)

* Engineering and Construction management

* Must be able to communicate complex technical subjects to groups of technicians and or engineers

* Ability to work globally to ensure leveraging of local and global expertise

* Negotiation skills in interactions with internal and external customers and suppliers

* Excellent technical English writing and verbal skills

* Strong leadership and interpersonal skills, including good conversation skills and normal tact and courtesy.

* Knowledge of CAD tools

* Tr



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Civil / Structural Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now