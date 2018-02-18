Company Orion Group

About the Role:

Our client is looking for Civil Engineer position. Based in Saudi Arabia

Position Description

The Civil Engineer's primary role is to provide technical support on issues related to civil engineering infrastructure for the support of projects and operational activities.

Minimum Requirements

As the successful candidate you will hold a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from a recognized and approved program. An advanced degree is preferred.

You will have a minimum of 12 years of extensive experience in detailed structural design and evaluation of existing structure with preferably at least 50% of that time spent working on projects in the oil and gas industry.

Additional experience required:

Must be able to assess and validate the design of:

- Concrete mix

- Grout and sealant

- Sulfur pits

- Secondary containment and dikes

- Sewers and drainage systems

- Roadway design and clearances

- Pavement thickness

- Manage and coordinate the implementation of sulfur technologies

Must be fully familiar with hands-on design in the area of civil engineering discipline and must be versatile in the use of analysis software and international/industry codes and standards.

Must have an in-depth knowledge of civil engineering principles and the ability to reflect them in engineering projects from conceptual to detailed engineering stages.

Must be able to conduct rehabilitation assessment of existing structures and provide service life estimation.

Must have extensive experience in the design of buildings, industrial plant structures, and foundations using both steel and concrete.

Experience with the design of foundations subjected to dynamic loads and be fully familiar with seismic and blast design principles is preferred.

Duties & Responsibilities

The successful candidate will provide the following general engineering consultations focusing on civil engineering issues. You shall provide technical support to projects and operations and occasionally to joint venture operations.

Be part of the standards committees related to your field of expertise.

Write company standards, procedures, and best practices in your area of expertise. Serve on international standards writing bodies as the opportunity allows.

Provide consultation and review of capital project engineering design packages. Attend project review meetings in or out of the Kingdom, as needed.

Develop new technologies and apply these new technologies to operations. Apply for patents when appropriate.

Participate in providing training courses to developing engineers.

Mentor young engineers and publish technical papers.

Lead or be a team member in special teams and task forces, such as incident investigation teams, value engineering teams, organizational improvement teams, etc.

