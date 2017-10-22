Company Wood

Location Midrand

About the Role:

Wood is currently recruiting a Civil Engineer with extensive experience in the oil and gas, petrochemical industry based in our Midrand office.

* Perform engineering design calculations and prepare design sketches as required on assigned projects* Assist the civil designers in the preparation of civil and structural drawings* Review, comment on and approve civil and structural drawings* Review and comment on supplier documents and other discipline drawings* Attend progress meetings and assist in the preparation of project progress reports* Advise his / her supervising engineer of any slippages and their causes and proposed corrective action* Advise his / her supervising engineer of any technical problems and unresolved differences with other groups* Assist in the preparation of contract requisitions and schedules of quantity for civil and structural work on assigned projects* Liaise with construction personnel and addresses site queries during construction

Skills / Qualifications:

* BSc, BEng or B. Tech in Civil Engineering with +3 years' experience* Minimum of 5 years related experience in Oil & Gas Industry

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

