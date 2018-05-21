Civil drafter URGANT

Company Progressive GE

This position is an urgent requirement for my client. You will be joining a growing team in the drafting of the upgrades and extensions of Melbourne roads and highways. This opportunity will further your career progression with a global tier 1 design consultancy within the engineering industry. You will gain exposure to projects and programs that are at the forefront of technology, used on some of the biggest, most influence projects happening now in Melbourne.



My client is a leading design consultancy within the engineering market, with global influence in civil and structural projects across a range of professions. In this role, you will bring extensive MicroStation and AutoCAD experience and join an expert team based in Melbourne CBD. You will work on a vast amount of road and highways projects and also rails and bridge tenders.



* 4+ years Australian experience as a civil drafter* Previous experience working on roads and highways projects* Expert ability in using MicroStation* Experience in AutoCAD* Previous experience using Australian design standards in an Australian-based consulting company* 6 month contract role with likely extension* Exposure to highly sort out projects* Be part of a global firm* Experience working on multiple aspects of design

If you have the experience and you would be interested in working as Civil Drafter in a large influence design consultancy in Melbourne, please Apply NOW with an updated copy of your CV for review. Alternatively, you can email Melissa Gadzev at 02 9285 1000











