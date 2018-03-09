Civil Drafter - Melbourne - Contract

Company Progressive GE

Location Melbourne University

About the Role:

The Requirements

This role will suit a Civil Drafter who is experienced in working on major infrastructure project or who has extensive recent experience in this field. As the successful applicant, you will have the following skills and experience:

* A high proficiency in using Microstation - 3 Years minimum* Project experience across roads, highways, tunnelling* Previous experience using Australian design standards in an Australian based consulting company.* Full working rights in Australia

This is a great opportunity to further your career by securing a long-term contract role with a global name in Engineering whilst working on some of the biggest and most influential projects around.

