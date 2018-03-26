About the Role:
* Central Perth
* Experienced Civil Designer
* Land development, subdivision and mining
* Strong AUTOCad and 12D experience essential
* Six month contact with potential extension on going
The Opportunity:
This available position is with a growing, up coming Design Consultancy that are rapidly expanding. They have been a growing influence in the civil market in Perth. They deliver leading contracts across a wide range of civil platforms primarily in land development.
The Requirement
Due to their successful growth, our client is looking for a experiences Civil Designer to join their successful team on a fast amount of sub-division and mining projects. They are looking for experienced designer with a background of working in this field. The right candidate would also be able to fit into their hard working and fast past culture and be a team player going forward.
To suit this role, these following skills and experiences are essential:
* A high proficiency in using AUTOCad, 12D and Microstation- 3 Years minimum
* Skilled Civil design experience 4 years +
* Worked in the Civil market space previously
* Project experience across land development, roads, drainage and mining
* Willing to travel to Perth. Australia
* Previous experience using Australian design standards in an Australian based consulting company.
* Full working rights in Australia (MUST)
This is a great opportunity to further your career by securing a long-term contract role with growing global name in Engineering whilst working on a fast variety of projects.
If this sounds like the right fit for you, click below and 'Apply Now' with a updated CV.