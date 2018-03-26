Company Progressive GE

Location Perth, Australia

About the Role:

* Central Perth

* Experienced Civil Designer

* Land development, subdivision and mining

* Strong AUTOCad and 12D experience essential

* Six month contact with potential extension on going

The Opportunity:

This available position is with a growing, up coming Design Consultancy that are rapidly expanding. They have been a growing influence in the civil market in Perth. They deliver leading contracts across a wide range of civil platforms primarily in land development.

The Requirement

Due to their successful growth, our client is looking for a experiences Civil Designer to join their successful team on a fast amount of sub-division and mining projects. They are looking for experienced designer with a background of working in this field. The right candidate would also be able to fit into their hard working and fast past culture and be a team player going forward.

To suit this role, these following skills and experiences are essential:

* A high proficiency in using AUTOCad, 12D and Microstation- 3 Years minimum

* Skilled Civil design experience 4 years +

* Worked in the Civil market space previously

* Project experience across land development, roads, drainage and mining

* Willing to travel to Perth. Australia

* Previous experience using Australian design standards in an Australian based consulting company.

* Full working rights in Australia (MUST)

This is a great opportunity to further your career by securing a long-term contract role with growing global name in Engineering whilst working on a fast variety of projects.

If this sounds like the right fit for you, click below and 'Apply Now' with a updated CV.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Civil / Structural Engineering Jobs

Apply Apply Now