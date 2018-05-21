C&I Engineer

Company Progressive GE

About the Role:

A new opportunity has arisen for a Control & Instrumentation Engineer to join our successful design and management team based in Grimsby. This role is a 6 month contract, but with the influx of work they have, this could be extended.

As an Instrumentation Measurement & Control Project Engineer you will provide engineering design and project engineering support on national and international contracts for clients in the gas industry. You will provide support from concept through to design, installation, commissioning and final handover to the client of a particular project.

Key Responsibilities:

* Deliver clients project requirements from concept to commissioning* Detailed design engineering for gas and petrochemical projects* Checking and approval of all C&I design documentation including field and control panels* Planning and supporting design activities* Manage and liaise with other members of the design team* Review scope of work and other associated design documentation* Liaise with clients, contractors and vendors* Attend client meetings* Provide commissioning support* Work to client, national and international standards and regulations* Adhere to company quality and standards* Carry out work in a safe and effective manner* Attend training, develop and maintain skills

