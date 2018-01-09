Chief Finance Controller

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

Fircroft is looking to hire a Finance Controller to work for a Major Defence Company in Riyadh.



Job Title: Financial Controller



Financial Controller Job Purpose

Responsible for the efforts and results of the financial department. Reporting to the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in regards to all financial and accounting activities. Overseeing financial department staff in day-to-day operations.



Financial Controller Job Duties:



*Oversee all company accounts and investments

*Create monthly and annual reports to identify results, trends, and financial forecasts

*Manage cash flow by tracking transactions and regularly reviewing internal reports

*Supervise and manage financial department staff, including accountants and financial assistants

*Motivate and lead finance team members by clarifying roles and providing helpful feedback

*Suggest updates and improvements for accounting systems, including payroll and invoicing

*Ensure that all financial transactions are properly recorded, filed, and reported

*Establish and implement financial reporting systems to comply with government regulations and legislation

*Collaborate with auditing services to ensure proper compliance with all regulations

*Develop budgets and financial plans for the company based on research and data reports

*Review all financial plans and budgets regularly to look for cost reduction opportunities

*Examine all financial reports and data closely to check for discrepancies

*Create systems to prevent errors in data collection and calculations

*Report to the CFO with timely and accurate financial information

*Assist the CFO in presenting reports to senior executives, stakeholders, and board members.



Financial Controller Skills and Qualifications:



Bachelor's degree or master's degree in accounting, business, economics, finance, or a related field; several years of experience in a business or finance environment; management experience; leadership skills; interpersonal skills; outstanding mathematical skills; honesty; integrity; reliability; solid written and verbal communication skills; high attention to detail; organisational skills; critical thinking and problem-solving skills; research skills; analytical skills; computer skills; understanding of data privacy standards.



About Fircroft:

