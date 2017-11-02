Company AFW UK

About the Role:

Job title: Chemist/Production Technician

Location: Offshore - Repsol - Bleu Holm

Duration: Ongoing

AFW UK Oil & Gas Ltd is a market leader in full life cycle services across the UK. With over 4,000 people across five UK locations, our experienced workforce and their deep technical knowledge provide Consulting & Front End, Engineering & Construction, Hook-Ups, Operations & Maintenance and Late-life & decommissioning services to the oil & gas industry

Purpose / Role

The Chemist/ Production Technician is an essential member of the offshore Production / Operations Team and is accountable for the safe operation of plant equipment and systems to ensure delivery of the business objectives, timely resolution of operational issues and enhancing the competency within their teams

Accountable for the operation, control & monitoring of process plant & utility systems in a safe & efficient manner in accordance with Company Safety Management system. Acountable for chemical sampling, monitoring & analysis activities on process & utilities systems to maximise production efficiency & assure compliance with all statutory regulations & objectives

* Safely & efficiently operate process equipment & utility systems within design parameters and in accordance with operating procedures & as directed by the Control Room Operator* Safe & efficient reinstatement of process equipment & systems following shutdown or maintenance activities in full compliance with Company policies and procedures

Carry out first line operations fault finding and rectification in order to ensure safe and efficient operational delivery

* Raise corrective Work Orders which contain sufficient information of a quality which will allow ranking at the WORMRespond to process trips and unplanned equipment stoppages in a timely manner* Participate in Root Cause Analysis activities to address production loss events & enable production protection and optimisation* Deliver daily, weekly, & monthly production activities on the platform, ensuring the facility achieves the required integrity & efficiency standards to reach targeted hydrocarbon production targets* Ensure all members of the production team achieve outstanding performance in meeting Company's targets of HSE and efficiency* Demonstrate excellent safety behaviours at all times & ensure Company's safety aspirations are communicated & maintained* Ensure safe shutdown, isolation & blowdown of relevant plant during emergency situations* Encourage defect elimination & continuous improvement principles to maximize production efficiencies & avoid unplanned shutdowns & production losses* Compile & issue Laboratory daily report. Update and maintain Laboratory manual, Ensure comprehensive laboratory records & logs are kept* Carry out chemical sampling, monitoring & analysis to support production operations including but not limited to: Oil-in-water sampling & analysis,BS&W sampling & analysis, Residual chlorine & oxygen content, Gas sampling & analysis & Cargo offload sampling & analysis

Qualifications/Training Essential:

Recognised Apprenticeship or equivalent

Level 3 NVQ - Processing Operations - Hydrocarbons or equivalent/Level 3 NVQ - Maintaining Plant & Systems or working towards. Chemistry qualification to NC and/or relevant training in the sampling/analysis detailed under 'key duties', ISSOW Level 2, Advanced Gas Tester Level 1, Mechanical Isolation Authority & COSHH Awareness

Experience Essential:

Relevant operational experience in a COMAH operational site, Demonstrable understanding of process safety and MAH prevention

Understanding of production loss elimination and production optimization

