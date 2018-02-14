Company Progressive GE

Location Fort Stockton, Texas

About the Role:

We are currently recruiting for a chemical lab technician on behalf of a world renowned oilfield service company to work in Fort Stockton, Texas. You will be working in a lab environment and on your feet for extended periods of time. You will be working in a challenging and fast paced environment. This is an opportunity to work for a company that values you as an employee and will support you throughout you career.

What you will be doing



* Under direct supervision, trains and becomes familiar with the chemical hygiene plan and the current HSE laboratory safety standards.

* Follows prescribed safety rules and regulations in performing assigned duties. Performs duties to conduct prototype or laboratory tests following prescribed procedures.

* Learns to build equipment and/or perform basic material or environmental tests using basic techniques with electrical/electronic, chemical, and mechanical equipment.

* Learns to documents test data for reporting purposes.

* Maintains files and documentation related to test equipment and test results of equipment.

* Job tasks, correctly performed, have minimal impact upon the viability of the organization.

Skills and Experience required



* Skills typically acquired through eight 8 hours of college chemistry.

* Previous Lab experience preferred but not essential.

This is an opportunity to work for a company that values its employees, offers benefits and supports career advancement. If this is a position you would like to apply for, please get in touch today

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Technician Jobs

Sub_Category Chemical Cleaning Jobs,Chemical Technician Jobs

Salary $17 to $17 per hour

Apply Apply Now