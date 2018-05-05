About the Role:
My client, one of the largest Operators is currently looking for a Chemical Engineer to join their team located in Williston, North Dakota. This is a 3+ month contract with potential for it to become a full time position afterwards. Schedule: M-F, some Saturdays.
This Chemical Engineer will interact with other technical networks and peers to resolve problems and improve well reliability and performance.
Core Responsibilities include:
* Coordinate with Chemical Vendors.
* Serves as an expert on common well analysis like coil tubing, fracing, rod pumps, scale squeezes, well bore management, optimization, analysis, corrosion, artificial lift.
* Serves as a subject matter expert on well analysis, supporting Production and Construction specialists in identifying and implementing improvements within the well.
Skills/Qualifications:
* An engineering degree is preferred, but not required
* Preferably 5+ years relevant work experience within oil and gas.
* Good working knowledge of damage mechanisms leading to equipment failure.
* Good knowledge of coil tubing, fracing, rod pumps, scale squeezes, well bore management, optimization, analysis, corrosion
* Local candidates to North Dakota are strongly preferred
* Must have excellent communication skills and be a self-starter
If you have the relevant experience for the position apply with your most recent resume and I will contact you by phone.
Job Type: Contract
