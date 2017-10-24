Charge Yield Analyst

Company NES Global Talent

Location Torrance

About the Role:

Measures all of the inputs that come into the plant (crudes in and products out)

Performs daily close of the volume of hydrocarbons

Takes measurements from field personnel of the levels of feedstocks and products in the tanks and inputs data and analyses data to perform daily earnings forecast

Performs daily earnings forecast by using the data to monitor performance, assign a price, and come up with a daily estimate of earnings

Receives most guidance from out of State Corporate office

5+ years of experience in similar role

Experience in the refining and/or chemical manufacturing industry required

Knowledge and understanding of feedstocks and Refined products

Understanding of Refinery process units

Process, HSE, or Accounting background preferred

Strong analytical ability

Detail oriented and able to multi-task

Proficient in Microsoft Suite of Applications

Job Type Contract

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Supply Chain Analyst Jobs

Salary $0 to $0 Per hour

Job ID 619067

