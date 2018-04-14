Change Management V

Company Fircroft

The role will work as part of the Network Assets LCM Solutions team to plan and implement the Agile methodology with the LCM Manager and Infra. & Solutions Technical Lead within the Network Assets project portfolio (USD$16MM ITC managed budget + globally funded projects). The BCM will plan and manage the change activities including change impact assessments, stakeholder management, communications and training to implement agile for the Network Asset project portfolio. Given the time-sensitive nature and business demand in supporting 2018 portfolio in an agile environment, the candidate needs to come with client BCM and network domain knowledge to be effective. This worker will help deliver change management strategies, stakeholder analysis, and deployment of the change behavior plans.



Duration: 6 months with an opportunity to extend to 12 months or more.



* Client BCM experience

* At least 3-5 years of Agile experience * Network / infrastructure domain knowledge * Understanding of client business and culture (CSOC, CPDEP, etc.) * Experience leading large change initiatives within a Fortune 500 IT environment * 8+ years stakeholder management, communications and training experience * Experience in driving agile project execution culture change (software or non-software projects), moving from a waterfall project execution org culture * Ability to facilitate planning and/or business readiness workshops both live and via conference * Ability to work with global virtual teams * Demonstrated success with communicating to managerial and technical audience, different level of organizations (ie. Senior management to individual contributors) * Bachelor Degree is required- Communication, Management information system, or Computer information system is preferred * Understanding of software engineering



* Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) Certification * client Network Asset domain knowledge



