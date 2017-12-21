Certification Compliance Controller

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Aberdeenshire,Scotland

About the Role:

We are seeking a Compliance Certification Controller for an ongoing contract based in the Bridge of Don.KEY SKILLS REQUIREDImmediate availabilityDNV 2.7-1 / BS12079 and LOLER is essentialIdeally experience of CSAMThe purpose of the role is to control companies equipment and related technical documentation, certification and information relating to the companies equipment within CSAM.The role will be responsible for ensuring that document control and all related communication is kept to a high standard between all global locations operating equipment, to allow for implementation of standardised documentation and processes worldwide.Key Responsibilities:Verification of asset critical component/equipment documentation packages, prior to load outContinual update of technical files for equipment ensuring only current certification maintained within each fileLiaise / assist with all relevant departments (Engineering, Technical Services etc) to ensure correct / required specifications / certification has been identified for all new build equipment.Ensuring quality requirements are complied withLiaise / assist Technical Quality Assurance Controller and Quality Inspection Engineer in identifying equipment and certification requirements for all equipment typesTrack equipment from receipt from offshore / work site, through to mobilsation for next project / contract, ensuring all required repairs / tests / certification has been completed.Document Control:Control technical and certification files for all assets within C-SAMCreate, implement and maintain standard certification and documentation packs.Ensure all documents are complete and accurate in relation to purchase orders, delivery notes and certification.Liaise with HSEQ personnel to update procedures and work instructions as necessary.Assist in maintaining asset tracking system within C-SAMSuper-User for C-SAM and undertake responsibility for training and implementation of the system and any changes required.General Administration:Oversea and maintain existing and new filling systems.Faxing, scanning and emailing documents as necessary.Any other ad hoc duties as and when required.