Cement Equipment Operator - Strasburg

Company Progressive GE

Location Strasburg

About the Role:

Cement Operator - Strasburg

Who will you be working for?

Progressive Global Energy are urgently recruiting for Cement Operator to work on contract to direct hire positions in Strasburg. You will be working for a leading oilfield service expert who are renowned for their training. Do you have experience working in the oilfield industry, if so, you could be the Cement Operator we're looking for.

What will you be doing?

As a Cement Operator, you will be working on rotation in Strasburg and there will be plenty of opportunity for overtime which will be paid time and a half. The shifts will be 12+ hours and the rate will vary from $15-$20 per hour dependant on experience.

Position requirements:* Cement experience preferred / oilfield experience. Class A CDL preferred.

If you're looking for an opportunity as a Cement Operator in the oilfield industry with plenty of overtime, then get in touch today!

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Trade Jobs

Sub_Category Labourer Jobs

Salary $15 to $20 Per year

Apply Apply Now