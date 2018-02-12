CDM Adviser

Company Vivid Resourcing

Location Derby,Derbyshire,England

About the Role:

I am currently hiring for a renowned Mechanical and Electrical contractor, who need a CDM advisor to work on their client's site in Derby.

The client are an automotive firm, so you will need to come from some kind of Mechanical background. Industries like defence and aerospace may be considered, dependant on the nature of your experience.

You will be responsible for both the set up and control of the CDM areas, so a strong knowledge of the regulations and background with this type of work would be ideal.

Skills:

* CDM Regulations

* Mechanical engineering experience

* NEBOSH Qualified

Job Type Contract

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Database Administration Jobs,Developer - Database Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

