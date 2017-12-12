CDL - Equipment Operator, TWIC and Hazmat

Company Orion Group

Due a new Project, my client is looking for a large number of Operators for a project they have starting towards to the middle of January: they are needing a number of Operators who will need to have their Class A CDL's and have experience driving/operating large vehicles, such as tankers, pump trucks, 18 wheelers etc (not just pickups/hitch trailers etc), they will also need to have their current TWIC, Hazmat and be able to pass extensive DOT drug, alcohol and background screening checks.

This is an Hourly paid job, with overtime paid: when on the jobsite you will be working 12 hour shifts, but with possible extra hours available also. While working you will receive per diem and provided with a hotel when on the jobsite.

This is not just a driving role: you will be driving commercial vehicles to job sites, but then working hands-on at the job site under the supervision and direction of a field supervisor.

The project is the leak and pressure testing of a pipeline that runs from East Houston through to Louisana (over 300km). Any experience with hydro testing, leak testing and detection, nitrogen handling, pigging, freeze plugs, and general oilfield experience would be ideal. Any other experience working around refinery's, chemical plants, other oil and gas facilities, and even offshore experience would also be beneficial.

The project will be short term but the client has a healthy portfolio of projects coming through into 2018 and if people prove themselves there should be plenty more work that they will be sued for and could possibly transition into a full-time role with the client if the workload is enough.

