Company Orion Group

Location Houston

About the Role:

Our client is a leading global energy company with specific and successful focus on the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. We are looking to speak to qualified candidates for a Category Management Specialist role that will focus primarily on Reliability operations & Rotating Equipment.

The successful candidate will have strong sourcing and contracting skills and will be expected to work in a team atmosphere supporting a variety of category needs. The primary category will be Reliability Operations & Rotating Equipment with a focus on MRO and Production Chemicals. The successful candidate must be able to work effectively with limited supervision and will need to plan for and manage his/her daily activities and complex projects independently. The ability to apply analytical, technical, and industry knowledge, standards and practices to routine assignments and complex projects is critical to the success of this role. The Specialist will work closely, and develop strong business relationships, with Business Partners globally to define the best solutions, which address priority business needs or issues. The ability to conduct necessary analysis, devise and present appropriate approaches and solutions, and ensure the timely delivery of high quality services is a must. A strong contracting background, negotiation skills, interpersonal skills and attention to detail are essential for success in this role. The Specialist will support specific projects/initiatives aimed at improving the efficiency of GSC and actively cultivate strong relationships with contractors and suppliers via facilitation of Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) engagements.

ROLES/RESPONSIBILITIES

* Provide sourcing and contracting support across assigned categories* Negotiate legal and commercial terms that achieve optimal business results* Evaluate proposals with the business partner to identify the best solution instead of the ideal technical solution or lowest price* Identify key contract risks and the associated mitigation strategies* Facilitate SRM across assigned categories* Ensure compliance with legislative regulations and corporate policies/procedures (Sarbanes-Oxley, FCPA, etc.)* Work with business partners to understand business needs/requirements and define GSC services needed to address these needs/requirements* Develop and maintain strong relationships with business partners, keeping them fully informed of changes to specification/terms of service with a particular supplier* Develop working relationships that motivate suppliers to deliver required level of service and to facilitate the speedy and effective resolution of issues, as needed* Apply industry knowledge and use available tools to offer alternative approaches/solutions where other 'fit for purpose' options do not exist* Plan and schedule work activities, within prescribed parameters* Complete Lean training and promote innovation and continual process improvement throughout GSC

EXPERIENCE

* 5 -10 years professional level work experience in Supply Chain.* Experience with an Exploration and Production company is a plus.

EDUCATION/TRAINING

* Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Supply Chain Management, Industrial Distribution or* closely related degree is strongly desired; advanced degree a plus.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category PSCM Specialist Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

