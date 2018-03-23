Canister Cleaning Tech

Company Progressive GE

Location Fremont

About the Role:

Title: Canister Cleaning Technician

Pay rate: $29/hr

Duration: 6 Month - Possibility that this will convert to full time but not guaranteed.

Shift: 12 hour shift10am to 10pm or 10pm to 10am could be 60hr work weeks

Work Location: Fremont California USA

Progressive Global Energy are currently recruiting for a canister cleaning technician on behalf of a world renowned oilfield service company. The is an opportunity to work in a challenging, fast paced environment

Duties include but not limited to:

* Safely and efficiently operates their assigned processes to meet the day-to-day quality, production and productivity goals of the company.* Effectively prioritizes their daily tasks working with the Leads and Production Supervisors* Participate in monthly safety meetings and promote a safe work environment* Maintain accurate inventory and perform housekeeping and waste handling* Reviews and proposes updates to the Standard Operating Procedures* Reviews and proposes updates to the Learning Resources for the processes* Completes their goals to achieve the plant goals and their own personal development goals* Assemble and disassemble production equipment* Perform basic maintenance on equipment* Monitor turnaround of canisters and products* Drives a culture of "Do It Safe, Do It Right the First Time" with their actions and their words on a daily basis

Skills and experience required

* Fitness for duty; e.g. ability to lift at least 50 pounds, ability to climb ladders, ability to medically pass a respiratory test and physical test in order to wear a full face respirator as required.* Valid driver's license* Pass pre-employment testing, drug screening and background check* Two or more years of experience in a chemical process operations environment as a process or production technician* High School diploma or GED* Successfully complete required training* Demonstrate ability to obtain proper assistance when confronted with problem situations* Demonstrated positive attitude and safety-first attitude* Ability to learn technical chemical processes quickly in a fast paced environment.* Ability to interact effectively with others to accomplish daily tasks and achieve the plant's goals* Ability to communicate concisely and effectively in written and verbal formats with stakeholders at multiple levels in the business.* Ability to perform technical troubleshooting to resolve process issues.* Self-starter with the ability to perform well under pressure and changing priorities

Preferred but not essentials skills and experience

* Associates Degree in Chemical Processing or knowledge and 2-3 years of chemical handling desirable* Military experience with Nuclear, Electronics or Mechanical training* Understanding of processes for chemical processing* Knowledge of root cause investigation process and methodology* Knowledge of 5S and Lean manufacturing

If you would like to apply for this position, please call 17134231636 today

