Company Wood

Location Brunei,Asia

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a CAD Designer to join our growing team in Brunei. The exciting project will run for at least five years, adopting our world class systems and making use of our extensive global expertise.

* Perform drawing search and drawing request after obtained instruction from Engineer* Perform request of drawing no., line no., equipment tag no. and instrument tag no. from client* Receive drawing mark-up from Engineer* Draft Process drawings i.e. PFS / UFS, PSFS / USFS, PEFS / UEFS, CEM and line list by using Autocad of valid version or equivalent software such as Aveva PID* Draft Process drawings from initial stage i.e. IFC until final stage of issuance i.e. Post-AFC* Ensure the drawings are correct as per standard i.e. title block, symbol, legend, font, format etc.* Perform self-check of the drafted drawings* Backdraft drawings until drawings are in an issuance stage* Maintain the drawing electronic folder* Maintain the hardcopy of the drawings from the initial mark-up, check print and master copy* Keep the drawings safe in the office i.e. keeping drawing files inside cabinet* Attend training as instructed by Supervisor* Go to onshore and offshore site visit if instructed by Supervisor

Skills / Qualifications

Essential:

* Relevant qualification in draughting* Conversant with relevant international standards and Codes or Practice* 7 years' experience related to the offshore oil and gas industry* Minimum of 2 years working in a multi-discipline team environment* Have experience in using CAD systems

Preferred:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category CAD Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Job ID 625319

* Brownfield rejuvenation* Experience with AVEVA systems* Worked in an EPC environment* Working knowledge of Shell's DEPs