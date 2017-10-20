C++ Software Developer

Company 
G2 Recruitment
Location 
Belgium,Europe
Posted on 
Friday, October 20, 2017 - 11:38am

About the Role:

C++ Software Developer

C++ Developer| Brussels| Competitive Salary

My client is a global company working on Application development. They are looking to hire an experienced C++ Software Developer who will stay and grow with company. Based in Brussels, this client is looking for over 5 years' experience as a C++ Software Developer.

Requirements:



* Over 5 years' experience as C++ Software Developer
* Experience with Applications
* Analyst programming experience
* Lives in Brussels
* Ability to speak English

Beneficial:



* Knowledge of Java is a bonus
* Knowledge of Linux or QT is a plus
* Dutch is a bonus

Location: Brussels Area

Role: C++ Software Developer

Salary: Negotiable

Benefits: Meal Vouchers, Paid Public Holidays, Extra benefits (internet, phone etc)

Start Date: ASAP

Type: Permanent

If you wish to be considered for this C++ Software Developer role please contact me and send your CV alternatively call G2 London on +44 207 167 68 16 and ask for Samuel James.

Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Sub_Category 
Developer - Software Jobs
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
618849