Location Sint-Niklaas

About the Role:

C++ Software Developer

My client is a specialist communication company that is a recognized, global brand. They are looking to hire an experienced C++ Software Developer. Based in Ghent Area, this client is looking for over 2 years' experience as a C++ Software Developer.

Requirements:

- Over 2 years' experience as C++ Software Developer

- Good knowledge on Linux

- Knowledge of IP and related protocols

- Ability to speak English

Beneficial:

* General knowledge of telecommunication systems* Knowledge of IP and related protocols (TCP/IP, DHCP)* French or Dutch is a bonus

