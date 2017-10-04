Company G2 Recruitment

About the Role:

C# Developer

C# Developer | West London | £45k - £55k

My global client based in West London are currently urgently recruiting for an experienced C# Developer to join their established team. This is an excellent opportunity for a strong developer looking to grow their skill set whilst working in a unique industry and exciting team.

Essential skills for the C# Developer role:

- C#

- WPF

- MVVM

- XAML

- Object Oriented programming experience

Desirable skills for the C# Developer role:

- WCF

My client is looking to move extremely quickly for the position of C# Developer. Please don't hesitate in applying for this position as interviews will be beginning ASAP. Also please feel free to call Samuel James at G2 Recruitment on 02071676816 to discuss the position further.

