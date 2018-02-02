Buyer/Planner (Entry-Level)

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Senatobia
Posted on 
Thursday, February 1, 2018 - 6:20pm

About the Role:

Job Title: Buyer

Location: Senatobia, MS 38668, USA

Employment Type: 3-month contract

(With high potential for contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)

Main Accountabilities:



1 Identifies new suppliers in cooperation with relevant category team.
2 Negotiates agreements with main suppliers, and periodically renews pricelists, terms and conditions.
3 Analyzes and evaluates bids in order to determine the optimal value.
4 Supports bid and proposal teams by providing relevant market information.
5 Tracks goods received to verify appropriate delivery and ensure invoice processing.
6 Oversees supplier performance (on time delivery, quality, lead time), and resolves performance issues.

Basic Qualifications:



* Bachelor's Degree and 0-2 years' of experience

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
Sub_Category 
Buyer Jobs
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
633300