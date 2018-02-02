Buyer/Planner (Entry-Level)

Company Progressive GE

Location Senatobia

About the Role:

Job Title: Buyer

Location: Senatobia, MS 38668, USA

Employment Type: 3-month contract

(With high potential for contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)

Main Accountabilities:

1 Identifies new suppliers in cooperation with relevant category team.2 Negotiates agreements with main suppliers, and periodically renews pricelists, terms and conditions.3 Analyzes and evaluates bids in order to determine the optimal value.4 Supports bid and proposal teams by providing relevant market information.5 Tracks goods received to verify appropriate delivery and ensure invoice processing.6 Oversees supplier performance (on time delivery, quality, lead time), and resolves performance issues.

Basic Qualifications:

* Bachelor's Degree and 0-2 years' of experience

Job Type Contract

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Buyer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

