Buyer/Planner (Entry-Level)

About the Role:
Job Title: Buyer
Location: Senatobia, MS 38668, USA
Employment Type: 3-month contract
(With high potential for contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)
Main Accountabilities:
1 Identifies new suppliers in cooperation with relevant category team.
2 Negotiates agreements with main suppliers, and periodically renews pricelists, terms and conditions.
3 Analyzes and evaluates bids in order to determine the optimal value.
4 Supports bid and proposal teams by providing relevant market information.
5 Tracks goods received to verify appropriate delivery and ensure invoice processing.
6 Oversees supplier performance (on time delivery, quality, lead time), and resolves performance issues.
Basic Qualifications:
* Bachelor's Degree and 0-2 years' of experience
