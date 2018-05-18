Company NES Global Talent

Location Houston

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Buyer Jobs

Salary $0 to $0 Per hour

Job ID 645827

Description:This position supports Enterprise project executionby procuring required materials and equipmentefficiently and effectively in accordance with allapplicable Enterprise policies and procedures.ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS: include the following.Other duties may be assigned. Negotiate commercialaspects of contracts of materials, services and bulkcommodities for local or regional locations. Placingorders for all material, services and bulkcommodities. Entering requisitions in SAP for allitems to be purchased. Substituting lower cost, safe,quality material, services, and bulk commodities.Controlling purchase order budgets by contractor.Reviewing proposals and selecting vendor to providematerial, services, and bulk commodities. Auditingcontractors? and subcontractors? purchasingdocumentation. Maintaining and updating off-sitelibrary repositories as required by agencies. Assuringall change orders are properly documented andprocessed. Material Management SAP Functionality.Coordinates dispositioning of surplus and salvagethrough investment recovery across multiple projectsto reduce costs. Standardize tools, equipment, andsupplies as required across several projects toreduce cost. Coordination of construction contractormaterials and supplies. Expediting material, services,and bulk commodities. Support CPI initiatives andutilize Procurement Card Program. Purchasesvolume of $10 - $30 million. KEYCOMPENTENCIES: Knowledge in multi-disciplinevendor accounting and manufacturing industries withspecific expertise in procurement and auditing. Mustbe able to demonstrate good organizational,communication and interpersonal skills. Proficient inMicrosoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Outlook andAccess), Windows, SAP and Primavera. Must beable to demonstrate good analytical and decisionmakingskills. Ability to read and comprehend simpleinstructions, short correspondence, and memos.Ability to write simple correspondence. Ability toeffectively present information to other employees ofthe organization. Ability to add, subtract, multiply, anddivide in all units of measure, using whole numbers,common fractions, and decimals. Ability to applycommon sense understanding to carry outinstructions furnished in written, oral and diagramform. Ability to deal with problems involving severalconcrete variables in standardized situations.QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS: Minimum 5-9years professional experience in procurement,material control, contract auditing in refining and/orpetrochemical industry with demonstrated knowledgein all areas. BS in technical area of specialization orbusiness administration with knowledge of processesrelating to purchasing and material management.Note: The above major outgoing responsibilitiesdescribe only the essential job functions and are notintended to be a complete list of all duties andresponsibilities. All job functions must be performedin accordance with Client policies and procedures.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.