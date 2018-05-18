About the Role:Description:
This position supports Enterprise project execution
by procuring required materials and equipment
efficiently and effectively in accordance with all
applicable Enterprise policies and procedures.
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS: include the following.
Other duties may be assigned. Negotiate commercial
aspects of contracts of materials, services and bulk
commodities for local or regional locations. Placing
orders for all material, services and bulk
commodities. Entering requisitions in SAP for all
items to be purchased. Substituting lower cost, safe,
quality material, services, and bulk commodities.
Controlling purchase order budgets by contractor.
Reviewing proposals and selecting vendor to provide
material, services, and bulk commodities. Auditing
contractors? and subcontractors? purchasing
documentation. Maintaining and updating off-site
library repositories as required by agencies. Assuring
all change orders are properly documented and
processed. Material Management SAP Functionality.
Coordinates dispositioning of surplus and salvage
through investment recovery across multiple projects
to reduce costs. Standardize tools, equipment, and
supplies as required across several projects to
reduce cost. Coordination of construction contractor
materials and supplies. Expediting material, services,
and bulk commodities. Support CPI initiatives and
utilize Procurement Card Program. Purchases
volume of $10 - $30 million. KEY
COMPENTENCIES: Knowledge in multi-discipline
vendor accounting and manufacturing industries with
specific expertise in procurement and auditing. Must
be able to demonstrate good organizational,
communication and interpersonal skills. Proficient in
Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Outlook and
Access), Windows, SAP and Primavera. Must be
able to demonstrate good analytical and decisionmaking
skills. Ability to read and comprehend simple
instructions, short correspondence, and memos.
Ability to write simple correspondence. Ability to
effectively present information to other employees of
the organization. Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and
divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers,
common fractions, and decimals. Ability to apply
common sense understanding to carry out
instructions furnished in written, oral and diagram
form. Ability to deal with problems involving several
concrete variables in standardized situations.
QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS: Minimum 5-9
years professional experience in procurement,
material control, contract auditing in refining and/or
petrochemical industry with demonstrated knowledge
in all areas. BS in technical area of specialization or
business administration with knowledge of processes
relating to purchasing and material management.
Note: The above major outgoing responsibilities
describe only the essential job functions and are not
intended to be a complete list of all duties and
responsibilities. All job functions must be performed
in accordance with Client policies and procedures.
Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.