Buyer - Houston

Company Progressive GE

Location Pasadena

About the Role:

Job Title: Buyer II - Houston

Company: Progressive Global Energy

Title: - Buyer I

Pay rate: $24-26

Duration: 8 months

Shift: 8hr work days, 40hr work weeks.

Work Location:

Houston, Texas 77049

Buyer Responsibilities:



- Work closely with the assigned business segments following an individual work plan and meeting day-to-day short-term objectives.

- Has the ability to resolve issues through immediate action or short-term planning.

- Responsible for assigned commodities to meet the requirements including achieving lowest possible cost for material, balanced against optimum quality and schedule needs.

- Evaluate current and anticipated requirements, determine potential sources, obtain bids, and plan programs to meet business needs.

- Work with sourcing team, supporting sourcing activities, including supplier qualification, supplier evaluation and corrective action follow-up.

- Communicate with global sourcing team for global project and liaise with P&L sourcing team.

- Coordinate Central sourcing activities to accomplish business initiatives.

Requirements

Minimum 1-4 years professional experience in procurement, material control, contract auditing in refining and/or petrochemical industry with demonstrated knowledge in all areas.

BS in technical area of specialization or business administration with knowledge of processes relating to purchasing and material management.

TWIC CARD PREFFERED

