Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Buyer, based in Aberdeen.



Purchasing data analysis using Excel skills

Conduct tender with existing suppliers and potential new suppliers where applicable

Analyse supplier submissions

Liaison with Purchasing Manager /other Purchasing personnel regarding submissions

Negotiations with suppliers on pricing submitted

Award of contracts to suppliers

Compilation of contract



As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

