Company Ably Resources

Location Malaysia,Far East

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Buyer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 640261

Our client is one of the biggest oil and gas service companies. They are a global organization covering a full spectrum of upstream activities. For their operations in Kuala Lumpur we are recruiting for a Buyer.Your main responsibilities will beEnsure full compliance of regulatory, corporate policy and procedural requirements.Ensure target cost saving or project budget are achievedIssue and maintain Master Procurement Plan and other required SCM reportingEstablish a historical cost database providing input/ benchmarking to tenders and projects.Pre-award responsibilities:Ensure all awards are strictly in accordance with P2P procedure and for the best interest of the companyPrepare and issue for approval Tender Plan / Bidder listsSingle point of contact in communication with biddersPrepare and issue RFQ / ITBCoordinate with Project Team for Technical clarifications leading to issuance of Technical Bid EvaluationPerform contractual and commercial bid evaluation and negotiation. Coordinate with Legal department for contractual support and advice, if required.Perform qualitative risk assessment for shortlisted bidder (for HVPO)Issue Commercial Bid Evaluation for approvalIssue PO / SO / Purchase / Service Agreement for executionPost-award responsibilities:Organise vendor kick-off meetingExpedite and monitor vendor performance and manage the correspondences and dispute resolution (if applicable depending on project execution plan this role may be defined to be the primary responsibility of Project Control Group)Ensure invoice payment is processed in a timely manner by coordinating with Project Control Group (if applicable, for validation), Project Team (for service verification), Invoice Processing Team and Finance.Perform contract closeout (Close PO/SO in SAP) and compile SCM Lesson LearntBid support - perform pre-award activities to support SCM Bid Support Team in client bidding activities in soliciting and negotiating budgetary proposal or pre-bid agreement from identified potential vendorsWe would like to hear from candidates who:Hold Bachelor's Degree in EngineeringMin. 5 years of experience in Supply Chain Management in offshore oil and gasMins 1 year of exposure to Rotating Equipment package (pumps, compressors etc.)This position is only open to Malaysian candidates.Please, send applications to Maciej.siembiga@ablyresources.com