About the Role:

The Role:

Main Duties and Responsibilities of the Role

1. Be a Safety Leader, complying with UK legislative/regulatory and corporate requirements.

2. Ensure timely and accurate purchase of materials and minor services

3. Resolve technical queries by liaison with technical disciplines and vendors

4. Support functional budgets via cost control ideas.

5. Encourage people/team work interaction and be a role model for Company SPIRIT core values and behaviours.

6. Drive continuous improvement in all aspects of the Procurement department function & the business.





Role Expectations

Comply with UK Legislative, Regulatory and Company Safety requirements

a. Actively supports the Cardinal Rules, PSI and Life Saving Rules initiative.

b. Adhere to site policies, procedures, rules, IMPACT and site Management of Change Systems.

c. Recognise COMAH regulations and Process Safety implications.

d. Responsible for ensuring the completion / response to Hazard Recognitions, and supports Incident Investigations.

e. Comply with communication of all safety-related issues

f. Collate, coordinate and participate in Accident Investigations as required.



Buyer function

a. Provide timely and accurate purchase of materials and minor services via the SAP system.

b. Support the tender, evaluation and negotiation process for new contracts where directed.

c. Provide daily support to customers to ensure both technical and delivery requirements are met

d. Liaise with relevant parties to quantify specific requirements for their requisitions.

e. Liaise with Contracts Specialists to ensure alignment between materials and services requirements

f. Liaise with accounts payable to ensure all purchase orders/invoices are paid in accordance with payment terms.

g. Resolve technical queries by liaison with technical disciplines and vendors

h. Provide procurement expertise and SAP guidance to internal customers, including SAP training.

i. Implement and manage key purchasing agreements by measuring and monitoring performance.

j. Carry out duties in a manner which strives to improve our BU KPI targets e.g. linking of POs to contract, rate validation, updating of outline agreements etc.

k. Provide vendor verification for setting up new suppliers within SAP

l. Compliance with all relevant Procurement policies and procedures

m. Telephone expediting of outstanding critical orders and late deliveries

n. Participate in and actively seek procurement synergy opportunities

o. Support procurement improvement initiatives

p. Provide support when required for other roles within the department

q. Manage the Procurement Card administration process

r. Generates ideas for cost saving/efficiencies



Demonstrate leadership competencies

a. Leading Self - Takes Accountability of actions leading by example, following through on commitments and holding others accountable; Drives Performance managing situations and problems, to deliver results whilst balancing short-term and long-term priorities; Makes Decisions generating effective solutions in a timely, safe and ethical manner

b. Leading Others - Communicates Effectively to gain understanding, to influence and to drive performance to achieve business results; Partners Collaboratively to build strong relationships and trust and to collaborate across the organisation

c. Leading the Business - Thinks Strategically by understanding global, political and market trends and stakeholder needs and how they impact our business; Demonstrated Financial / Quantitative Acumen understanding how key financial data impacts the Company; Leads Change by encouraging innovative thinking and continuous improvement adapting resourcefully, flexibly and positively.



The Company:

Our client a UK based refining and marketing company, have interests in a number of facilities in the United Kingdom, employing around 1000 people throughout the UK and over 33000 worldwide. They have had their presence on Teesside for over 30 years, processing and storing crude oil ready for shipment along with being an established supplier of bulk fuels, including LPG, to the commercial, aviation and marine industries.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Competency Requirements

* A Levels or equivalent - Essential

* Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply qualification or working towards chartership - Desirable

* Similar working experience in the oil & gas industry or other regulated industry - Essential

* Hold a Full UK driving licence and to drive company vehicles where appropriate - Essential

* Demonstrate effective interpersonal and communication skills - Essential

* Ability to use Microsoft packages and SAP - Essential

* Good reporting, communication and workload management - Essential







