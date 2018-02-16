Company WorleyParsons

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently recruiting for a Buyer with extensive experience in the oil and gas petrochemical industry to join our Oil & Gas Delivery operation in Aberdeen on a contract basis for 12 months.

Role Overview

To act as Supply Chain Focal Point for a specific location or work stream whilst carrying out all duties with regard to issue of enquiries, evaluation of tenders, award, administration, expediting, inspection, invoice clearance and close out of purchase orders.

Key Responsibilities

* Process orders through the Client's SAP system in a compliant manner, maximising usage of existing Client agreement holders wherever possible* Issue prequalification questionnaires (where necessary) to selected companies, preparation of tender list notes* Issue enquiries for required equipment / materials / services and resolve any pre tender queries* Receive and analyse tenders, arrange review meetings with budget holders, clarify outstanding queries, produce bid summaries* Prepare and submit order memorandum where appropriate* Prepare and issue purchase orders* Manage post order administration including variations, expediting and inspection requirements, invoice queries, completion of performance feedback (FPAL)* Issue and maintain project procurement schedules* Issue purchase order close out reports - Highlight any issues that threaten or impact required delivery by exception* Support key interfaces as per project and functional organograms* Work closely with Implementation and Design Engineers to ensure delivery of required goods and services to support work scope programmes

Essential

* SVQ / Standard Grade Education or equivalent

Job Type Contract

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Buyer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now