Company Eden Scott

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Eden Scott's client has an urgent requirement for a Buyer on a 2 month temporary contract. Applicants must be available to start asap and have prior experience of within a Procurement role (preferably in Oil & Gas).

The Buyer position involves reviewing and validating all purchase requisitions, obtaining multiple quotations and issuing timely Purchase orders with complete details. The successful candidate will also be required to track and expedite deliveries and take responsibility for maintaining a full audit trail for all procurement transactions.

A working knowledge of purchase order terms and conditions is essential and applicants must be able to demonstrate cost reductions and implementing value for money sourcing through effective supply chain management.

Job Type Temporary

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Buyer Jobs,Procurement Coordinator,Supply Chain Coordinator Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

