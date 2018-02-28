Company Fircroft

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

The Role:

One of the largest and most technologically advanced Petrochemical complexes in Saudi Arabia is looking for Business Planning Engineer.



Develop terms and conditions for FEED / Supply Contracts.

Participate in negotiating Contracts / agreements, terms and conditions with respect to Business Agreement, Partnership, Marketing Raw materials, Feedstock and Utilities agreements.

Monitor contracts / Agreements compliance and obligations.

Act as a responsible of the company for communications with Business Contract.

Process and file all paperworks connected to contracts / negotiations.

Chemical or Industrial Engineer with 10 year related experience.

Experience in Business Planning and Manufacturing Cost Analysis in relevant industry.



