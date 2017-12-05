Company Fircroft

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

The Role:

Job requirement:

Develop an accurate and timely annual business plan through close engagement with Corp. Manufacturing, Business Unit and Finance & Operation Dept.

To manage the monthly production rolling plan based on the plant capabilities and market demand.

Optimize the production by accurately planning for the profitable product mix to maximize the value for the business.

Work closely with Operation to produce the required product grade to ensure achieving the right production accuracy and hence reducing month end inventory.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Experience working as a Business Planning Engineer within Petrochemical industry is essential.

Strong background in financial and economic analysis is desired.

Experience of maintaining production planning within the ERP system is desired.

A Chemical Engineering degree is essential.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

Experience working as a Business Planning Engineer within Petrochemical industry is essential.

Strong background in financial and economic analysis is desired.

Experience of maintaining production planning within the ERP system is desired.

A Chemical Engineering degree is essential.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Chemical / Process Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now