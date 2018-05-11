Business Manager HV Projects

Company Cathcart Energy

Location Slough,Berkshire,England

About the Role:

Cathcart Energy are recruiting a Business Manager for HV Projects, your primary objective will be to secure projects of significant value, build an appropriate technical resource and deliver a traditional profit and loss type of business. Working with internal stakeholders and external partners you will be required to operate across England.

Your Skills and Experience

As the successful candidate, you'll have an in-depth knowledge of HV infrastructure including key suppliers and competitors as well as demonstrable experience of owning/managing a P/L within a construction business.

You should have significant experience delivering work through a blended model direct/sub-contract and be experienced in Electrical/Mechanical practices as appropriate.

You'll ideally be experienced in planning and managing work programmes and effective resource utilisation and have a track record of procuring sub-contract services. With a proven ability in managing a P/L, you will demonstrate excellent commercial awareness through balancing customer requirements, commercial priorities and technical design to deliver the best return for the Company.

To be considered for this role you will need to be experienced in managing commercial/contractual risks with solid knowledge and experience of financial planning and contract resolution.

An understanding of HV projects and key clients would be beneficial as would experience in managing quality and safety. As an individual, you will possess considerable experience in achieving excellent business performance.

You should have excellent management skills (decision making; handling conflict; providing direction and vision), communication and business negotiation skills.

A logical problem solver you will maintain a flexible yet confident approach in directing others. You will be results orientated and bring excellent team development and motivation skills to the role along with a commitment to continuous improvement.

For more information please apply now with a full CV and salary expectations.

Job Type Permanent

Category Alternative Energy Jobs (including Nuclear)

Sub_Category Wind Energy Jobs

Salary £48000 to £66000 Per year

