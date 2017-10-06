Business Development Manager (E&I)

About the Role:
The Role:
* Identify opportunities/markets and assess all opportunities for the business
* Contribute to and implement business development strategies in line with key business goals
* Develop new business relationships with potential clients and maintain high level contacts with current customers and project partners
* Ensure all risks are assessed with potential business opportunities
* Know, understand and represent the business in all interactions
* Represent the company at events/functions
* Deliver presentations to prospective clients on behalf of the Company
* Prepare Monthly Business Development progress reports for the Directors
* Visit project sites to meet with clients and report on performances and
* Sign off on Prequalification's and attend post tender interviews if required
* Work with MD to ensure all marketing material is representative of business goals and values
* Collate and share marketing intelligence
* Involvement during tender process from receipt of ITT to delivery and presentation of proposal to clients
The Company:
Electrical & Instrumentation Contractor based in the UK and Ireland who work mainly in the Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing and Pharmaceutical sectors.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
* Must have a relevant degree in Construction, Engineering or have suitable experience within the Electrical Construction industry
* Experienced in working for an Electrical Contractor is beneficial
* Previous Business Development experience at a senior level
* Strong commercial and technical background
* Have a strong knowledge of the UK Construction industry
* Possess excellent organizational skills and the ability to lead a team in a dynamic environment
* Computer Applications such as Microsoft Excel and Word
About Fircroft:
