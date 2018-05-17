Company WorleyParsons

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

An outstanding opportunity for the right individual, SES, a wholly owned subsidiary of the WorleyParsons group is looking for a Business Development Manager to join our operation based from our Aberdeen, Darlington, or Great Yarmouth office .

The purpose of this role is to identify, develop and secure business changing opportunities including: long term strategic partnership agreements, entry to new geographies, establishing strong positions in new sectors and markets As part of the SES Leadership Team, help to formulate Business Development Strategy in conjunction with the Operational and Functional Directors.

Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international contracts, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.

Key Responsibilities

* Work with the Managing Director to evolve and refine the strategy for the business leading to delivery against the growth strategy* Lead strategic positioning, marketing and stakeholder communications to optimize profile in the market, both internally and externally* Work pro-actively with other Business Development Managers across WorleyParsons to ensure an aligned approach to maximize the benefit to all of the groups businesses.* As part of the SES leadership team the prime objective is to deliver the annual SRP and agree / target medium to long term opportunities for sustainable growth.* Ensure that client positioning and strategy is effectively communicated throughout business* Pro-actively demonstrating SES' commitment to safety* Part of the SES Leadership team providing guidance to operations and functional teams* The identification and engagement of SES client focal points, influencers and decision makers.* The identification of Leads and Opportunities that will provide SES with a sustainable and quantative program of revenue growth with suitable bottom line return.* Responding to client concerns as appropriate and working towards resolution of these with the required internal representatives.* Attending and providing input to the internal monthly operations meetings including providing an analysis of customer feedback.* Working with the Proposals function including providing input to tenders / bids and reviewing documentation as required.* Attending contract kick-off meetings as required.* Providing monthly regional Top Target reports for the business.* Provide Finance / Operations accurate market date for SRP process* Provide up to date market data to ensure accurate W2W figures and providing forecasts for future performance against SRP.* Work closely with Finance ensuring that all data is aligned and consistent throughout the business.* Work with MI to ensure that Customer Account Plans are up to date.* Maintaining the CRMT database, ensuring this is updated with potential Leads / Opportunities and client engagement ensuring effective BD communications throughout SES* Working with Comms department to ensure SES brand is delivered consistently and in line with the diversity and inclusion policy.* Working with other WorleyParsons BU's promoting the expansion of the MMO capability.* Attending supplied forums and delivering presentations on services as required.* Representing the company at conferences, industry events, meetings etc.

Role Requirements

* Sales and marketing degree or similar is preferable, but not essential* Experienced Business Development Manager with significant sales experience in the Hire Industry

The ideal candidate will be a self-starter, with a strategic vision and excellent customer engagement skills. They will be required to have existing and build new relationships with clients,. They will drive growth through both internal and external relationship management.

Job Type Permanent

Category Sales and Marketing Jobs

Sub_Category Sales Manager

