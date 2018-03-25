Business Development Manager

Progressive GE
Nairobi, Kenya
Sunday, March 25, 2018 - 5:45am

About the Role:

An international EPC company is looking for a Business Development Manager for a permanent job working out of its Kenyan Office.

The ideal BD Manager candidate will have local experience working in the East Africa region on Construction of Infrastructure projects. The client is looking to expand its global presence within the infrastructure division, so is actively looking to appoint a Business Development Manager to drive sales in this region.

The ideal candidate will have:
* 20 - 25 years experience
* Experience dealing with Local authorities in East African
* Background of Sales within Infrastructure projects (Highways, Expressways, Roads)
* Ideally worked for an EPC client

 

This is a fantastic opportunity in a new office, working with one of the regions leading EPC clients.

 

The UAE is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

Permanent
Sales and Marketing Jobs
Account Manager Jobs,Marketing Director Jobs,Field Sales Jobs
