About the Role:

An international EPC company is looking for a Business Development Manager for a permanent job working out of its Kenyan Office.

The ideal BD Manager candidate will have local experience working in the East Africa region on Construction of Infrastructure projects. The client is looking to expand its global presence within the infrastructure division, so is actively looking to appoint a Business Development Manager to drive sales in this region.

The ideal candidate will have:

* 20 - 25 years experience

* Experience dealing with Local authorities in East African

* Background of Sales within Infrastructure projects (Highways, Expressways, Roads)

* Ideally worked for an EPC client

This is a fantastic opportunity in a new office, working with one of the regions leading EPC clients.

The UAE is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

