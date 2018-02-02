Company AFW UK

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

WorleyParsons are looking for a Business Development Manager to join our Business Development team based in Aberdeen on a staff basis.

The purpose of this role is to identify, develop and secure major business changing opportunities and to work with other WorleyParsons geographies to take UKCS capabilities to the Global Market. In a continually challenging economic environment the requirement for alternative commercial and innovative proposals continue to be a vital component of the position.

Key Responsibilities

*Win new work for WorleyParsons.

*Work with the Business Development Director to evolve and refine the strategy for the business leading to delivery against the growth strategy.

*Lead strategic positioning, marketing and stakeholder communications to optimise profile in the market.

*Work pro-actively with other Business Development Managers across WorleyParsons to ensure an aligned approach to maximise the benefit to all of WorleyParsons businesses.

*Ensure that client positioning and strategy is effectively communicated throughout OU and where necessary BU so a coherent BD strategy is maintained and delivered effectively.

*Particular focus should be Brownfield Projects and Late Life, positioning WorleyParsons for growth in the next 3-5 years.

*Pro-actively demonstrating WorleyParsons commitment to Safety.

*The identification and engagement of WorleyParsons client focal points, influencers and decision makers.

*The identification of Leads and Opportunities that will provide WorleyParsons with a sustainable and quantative program of revenue growth with suitable bottom line return

*Responding to client concerns as appropriate and working towards resolution of these with the required internal representatives.

*Attending and providing input to the internal monthly operations meetings including providing an analysis of customer feedback.

*Working with the Proposals function including providing input to tenders/bids and reviewing documentation as required.

*Ensuring compliance with SBD process across the Operating Unit.

*Provide Finance/Operations accurate market data for SRP process.

*Provide up to date market data to ensure accurate W2W figures and providing forecasts for future performance against Budget.

*Work closely with MI/Finance ensuring that all data is aligned and consistent throughout the OU and BU.

*Work with MI to ensure that Customer Account Plans are up to date.

*Maintaining the CRM database, ensuring this is updated with potential Leads/Opportunities and Client engagement ensuring effective BD communications throughout WorleyParsons

*Working with Comms dept to ensure WorleyParsons global brand is delivered consistently and in line with diversity and inclusion policy.

*Preparing BD input for Leadership Team meetings as required.

*Attending supplier forums and delivering presentations on services as required.

*Representing the company at conferences, industry events, meetings etc. as required.

Qualifications/Training:

HNC/HND or equivalent or Business or Engineering Degree

Experience - Essential

*Experience of successfully pursuing and leading a variety of Oil and Gas related opportunities across regions and sectors

*Strong financial and commercial knowledge and experience

*Demonstrable leadership roles relating to opportunity management

*Demonstrable record in the delivery of successful opportunities

Desirable:

*Delivery of consultancy, project, and programme opportunities, for single projects and large multidisciplinary frameworks

*Management of partners and subcontractors to increase business opportunities and success rates

*Leading Joint Venture bids in a professional and collaborative manner

Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills:

*Be a good motivator with excellent communication and people skills, a consummate developer of client relations on a sustainable and long term basis.

*Has a 'can do' attitude and drive to ensure that quality is maintained throughout the business development process.

*Very much a self starter with the drive and enthusiasm to succeed and make a difference to the Operating Unit's overall contribution to profit.

*A desire to continue to develop personally, an ambitious individual who can operate comfortably at leadership level.

*Excellent negotiation skills

*Dynamic and strategic

Additional Info:

*Flexible in terms of travel due to the demands of the role, national with occasional international required.

*Preferable location is Aberdeen.

*Has the ability to work under tight time constraints with excellent time management and planning skills.

*Has an in depth knowledge of the oil and gas industry, preferably with a technical understanding of the sector.

