About the Role:
WorleyParsons require a Business Development Lead to be based in our Darlington office on a staff basis.
Role
* Develop/maintain key account customers, in alignment with Primat business sector strategy to maximise the conversion of opportunities to support key clients
* Manage the targeted development of strategic customers with clear business alignment
* Identify emerging customers in the market who's business need matches Primat's strategic direction and capabilities
* To promote a positive safety culture within the Primat business and with our Contractors and Clients
Key Responsibilities
* Take a deliberate, and focused approach to develop and manage a core client portfolio with demonstrable future value to the business
* Manage a weekly and monthly plan which identifies sources of revenue to deliver on personal targets and objectives, capitalising on market opportunities which present themselves
* Provide a quality service to all clients and candidates to ensure compliance with company procedures, legislation and relevant governing body codes of conduct
* Ensure all administrative activity is accurately recorded and stored in the relevant system
*
Manage and profitably develop client relationship from initial agreement of terms, and thereafter, to truly understand client challenges
*
Manage the recruitment and selection process from the point a vacancy is received through to a candidate placement, ensuring a seamless client and candidate experience, throughout
*
Shortlist and present suitably qualified and competent candidates against defined job vacancy criteria, ensuring the candidate is suitably prepped for interview
*
Ensure all necessary aftercare services are concluded, capturing feedback to support the continued development of the Primat service offering
*
Proactively engage Primat's full functional value chain (Resourcing, Contractor Assurance, Marketing, Administration, HSEQ) to provide clients with a seamless and integrated offering
*
Ensure compliance against Health and Safety standards, complete site safety tours and client HSE meetings
*
Strong team ethic, with a commitment to collaborate with colleagues
Role Requirements
* IT Literate
* Excellent oral and written communication skills
* Accuracy & attention to detail
* Capable of working under pressure
* Ability to multi-task and prioritise