Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Business Applications Team Lead, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Support, manage, lead and develop the UK Software as a Service team.

Provide a Business led and operationally focused service ensuring that the business requirements are understood and the services/projects are business aligned/sponsored and that expectations are met.

Defining and delivering the strategic direction for UK business applications.

Financial responsibility for developing the annual application support budget and stewarding to this budget.

Effectively manage/provide support/maintenance for the portfolio of applications to ensure a stable/reliable environment and global systems/agreements are leveraged where possible.

Raise awareness and train/educate business users on key business applications.

Vendor and contract co-ordination, negotiation and management.

Lead and manage projects, as agreed



Qualifications & Training

Degree in Computer Science or equivalent.

Prince 2 or similar project management training preferred.



Experience/Knowledge/Skills

Commercial acumen and negotiation skills are important pre-requisites for this role.

Proven supervisory/team lead skills.

Strong analytical, problem solving and business analysis skills.

Ability to demonstrate excellent verbal, written and interpersonal skills.

A track record in service delivery, project management and management of change.

Ability to mentor, advise and assist staff in the provision of services.

Knowledge of the Oil and Gas portfolio of applications.

Knowledge of other IS areas, e.g. telecoms, information management, etc would be useful



Contract posiiton



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917684





Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category IT Project Manager Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now