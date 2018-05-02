Company Progressive GE

Location Houston

About the Role:

Large Oil and Gas Company in Houston, TX

Position: Business Analyst

Pay rate: $50/hr (negotiable)

Duration: 6 Month contract

Shift: 8hr work days, 40hr work weeks.

* Must have previous SuccessFactors implementation experience with Employee Central and Talent - Compensation would be a plus*

This individual will partner with global cross-functional teams to implement, SuccessFactors. The position interfaces frequently with business executive leadership, and will build and maintain relationships Specific areas of responsibility and influence include:

* Maintain an in-depth understanding of the business functions/processes supported, be viewed by the business as an advocate for them within IT and provide the voice of IT back to the business.

* Possess a thorough understanding of the key factors driving business decisions for their business partners and develop technology alternatives and recommendations based on those factors.

* Assist in the Managing Overall Governance and control of the IT Project Portfolio ensuring its successful delivery for Human Resources

* Partners closely with business partners to analyze new projects and readiness for governance decisions and provides transparency of portfolio investments.

* Establish processes to manage the prioritization of the projects within the portfolio based on enterprise and brand goals as it applies to SuccessFactors.

* Develop, prioritize, coordinate and communicate the goals and processes necessary for implementing the program of work.

* Stay current on IT strategy and in identifying and communicating business partner requirements and implications of efforts to ensure that they are included in all relevant activities and communications.

* Increase the business acumen of all interface points with demand (e.g. Product Managers) to encourage better understanding of SuccessFactors

* Ensure value of IT investments is managed by: o Measuring results and outcomes against business cases o Helping accountable Business Sponsors understand and play their role effectively o Advocating changes to the investment portfolio that increase value o Ensuring adherence to corporate constraints (for example, flat to falling budgets)

* Represent the capabilities of IT supply to encourage the understanding of and adherence to standards that create enterprise-wide value or protect the enterprise brand, including: o architectural standards o security, risk, and privacy standards as well as regulatory compliance o data standards that increase the asset value of enterprise data

* Stay current with technology and business trends and act as a consultant to both the business and IT by providing a common set of planning assumptions and competitive landscape, in addition to understanding the current and future market assessment(s).

