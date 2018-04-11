Business Analyst

Company Orion Group

Location Houston

About the Role:

Our client is a leading global oilfield services company with headquarters in Houston, Texas. We are working on sourcing experienced Business Analysts to join their team on a contract position.

Job Description:

Evaluate and recommend solutions to the business challenges by reviewing and analyzing internal and external information that can impact our Category Strategies.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Market Research

* Analyze economic conditions and their impact to our business* Analyze geopolitical information to identify risks and opportunities* Analyze supply markets and assess demand to identify, report, and monitor risks* Conduct external research to analyze market opportunities, risks, technology trends, etc., associated with categories

Analytics

* Provide data-, analytic-, and decision support to Category Managers across all stages of the company's Category Management processes* Proficiency in developing reports presenting related metrics and data trends* Aggregate, normalize and analyze spend data to identify trends and prioritize strategic procurement opportunities* Analyze spend data to support development of Category Strategies

Business Requirements

* Utilize multiple data sources including primary and secondary market research, customer trends, and spend data* Develop dashboards, scorecard, key metrics and KPIs to report to the Global Supply Chain team and stakeholders

Essential

* Excellent communication skills in English (verbal and written) with the ability to achieve results through effective relationship management* Excellent interpersonal skills with ability to interact effectively at all levels of the company* Strong project management skills with the ability to establish priorities* Takes a proactive approach to research and analysis to support key business and category decisions* Strong sense of urgency* Ability to rapidly assimilate information and solve complex problems* Passion for continuous improvement* Strong data management skills and business acumen* 5+ years of relevant work experience in Category Management or Strategic Sourcing or Accounting or Finance can replace formal education* Business Intelligence Reporting is highly desired

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Essential

* BS/BA degree in Business, Supply Chain, Engineering or relevant discipline

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS

Essential

* Experience with spend analysis and BI tools* Experience with ERP systems required

Preferred

* Knowledge or firsthand experience with upstream oilfield services work processes* Data reporting or query writing skills

